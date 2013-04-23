MOSCOW, April 23 Russian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema plans to pay a total of 9.26 billion roubles ($292.43 million) in dividends for 2012, an increase of around 240 percent on 2011, it said on Tuesday.

The board has recommended paying 0.96 roubles per ordinary share, up from 0.28 roubles in the previous year, the company said in a statement.

Sistema, controlled by billionaire Vladimir Evtushenkov, previously said it aimed to pay a "substantially" higher dividend for 2012.

It paid a total of 2.7 billion roubles in dividends for 2011.