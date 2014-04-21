MOSCOW, April 21 Russian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema said on Monday it planned to pay 2.06 roubles per share in 2013 dividends, up from 0.96 roubles the previous year.

The board has recommended paying a total of 19.9 billion roubles ($557 million) in dividends, Sistema said in a statement. ($1 = 35.6858 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Steve Gutterman)