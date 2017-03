MOSCOW, Sept 16 Russian investigators said on Tuesday they had placed Vladimir Yevtushenkov, the chairman of conglomerate Sistema, under house arrest, accusing him of money-laundering in connection with the acquisition of shares in oil producer Bashneft.

"Investigators have reasonable grounds to believe that Sistema Board Chairman Vladimir Yevtushenkov is involved in the legalisation of property acquired by criminal means. Today he was accused of money-laundering," the Investigative Committee said in a statement on its website.

Sistema declined to comment. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Keiron Henderson)