By Maria Kiselyova
MOSCOW, Sept 16 Russian investigators said on
Tuesday they had placed the chairman of conglomerate Sistema
under house arrest, accusing him of money-laundering in a move
the head of an industrialists' group condemned as being
politically motivated.
The charges against Sistema's Vladimir Yevtushenkov were
made in connection with the acquisition of shares in oil
producer Bashneft.
They follow a court order that prohibited Sistema
from selling its shares in Bashneft earlier this year,
due to an investigation that Sistema had said it was not party
to.
Russia's Federal Investigative Committee said it was looking
into a criminal case over the theft of shares of oil companies
in Bashkortostan, a Russian republic.
"Investigators have reasonable grounds to believe that
Sistema Board Chairman Vladimir Yevtushenkov is involved in the
legalisation of property acquired by criminal means. Today he
was accused of money-laundering," the committee said in a
statement on its website.
Sistema, which controls Russia's biggest mobile phone
operator MTS, said it considered the accusations
baseless.
Some observers are crying foul as Yevtushenkov's detention
follows speculation that state-controlled Rosneft,
Russia's biggest oil producer run by President Vladimir Putin's
powerful ally Igor Sechin, was interested in buying Bashneft.
The head of the Russian Federation of Industrialists and
Entrepreneurs (RSPP), a big business group that controls two
thirds of the Russian economy, compared the case to that of
former oil giant Yukos, whose ex-owner Mikhail Khodorkovsky fell
foul of the Kremlin.
"Without doubt this looks very like 'Yukos 2.0', because the
charges apply to the head of a company that paid $2.5 billion
for assets and is now accused of stealing shares and
money-laundering," RIA news agency quoted RSPP head Alexander
Shokhin as saying.
Khodorkovsky, once Russia's richest man, was arrested at
gunpoint in 2003 and convicted of theft and tax evasion in 2005.
Yukos, once worth $40 billion, was broken up and nationalised,
with most assets handed to Rosneft.
POLITICAL ASPECT
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was absurd to
attribute any political motives to the charges against
Yevtushenkov.
"It's absolutely untrue and absurd to try and paint this
story with any political colours," RIA quoted him as saying.
"The president is counting on the investigating authorities
finding answers to all the questions in the course of their
objective investigation."
Russian news agencies also reported Yevtushenkov had to stay
under house arrest until Nov. 16 and that his lawyers had three
days to appeal against the Moscow Basmanny Court decision.
Sistema, which occupies a historic building in front of the
Kremlin's walls, rejected the accusations.
"We believe the charges brought by Russia's Investigative
Committee against AFK Sistema Chairman V.P. Yevtushenkov (to be)
completely groundless and we will use all legal means to defend
our position," it said in emailed comments.
MTS's New-York listed stock fell 4.8 percent on the news.
Since Sistema became majority shareholder in 2009, Bashneft
has shown one of the highest production growth rates among
Russian oil companies, thanks to advanced recovery techniques
used at its deposits.
Russian business daily Vedomosti reported in June that
Rosneft was interested in buying Bashneft, but Yevtushenkov told
Reuters at the time Sistema was not involved in negotiations to
sell, while Rosneft would not comment on the report.
Yevtushenkov is ranked Russia's 15th richest man by U.S.
magazine Forbes, with an estimated fortune of $9 billion.
