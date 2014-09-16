MOSCOW, Sept 16 Russian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema said on Tuesday it considered money-laundering charges against its chairman Vladimir Yevtushenkov were without basis.

"We believe the charges brought by Russia's Investigative Committee against AFK Sistema Chairman V.P. Yevtushenkov completely groundless and we will use all legal means to defend our position," Sistema said in emailed comments. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Keiron Henderson)