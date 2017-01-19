MOSCOW Jan 19 Russian conglomerate Sistema plans to list its agricultural business this or next year, Sistema Chairman Vladimir Yevtushenkov said on Thursday.

Yevtushenkov also said in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV channel the company's retail unit, toy seller Detsky Mir, was expected to hold its initial public offering in February.

Detsky Mir announced intention to list shares in Moscow on Monday. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Polina Devitt)