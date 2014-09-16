MOSCOW, Sept 16 Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov
said on Tuesday it was absurd to describe money-laundering
charges levelled against the chairman of conglomerate Sistema
as politically motivated, local news agencies
reported.
"It's absolutely untrue and absurd to try and paint this
story with any political colours," RIA news agency quoted Peskov
as saying.
The head of the Russian Federation of Industrialists and
Entrepreneurs (RSPP), a big business group known as 'the
oligarchs' union', said earlier the charges were politically
motivated, comparing the case to that of former oil giant Yukos,
whose ex-owner Mikhail Khodorkovsky fell foul of the Kremlin.
