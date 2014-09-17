MOSCOW, Sept 17 Russia's top mobile firm MTS said on Wednesday that the investigation of Vladimir Yevtushenkov, chairman of the board of Sistema holding company, "doesn't interfere with the operational activities of MTS."

Sistema has an effective ownership stake in MTS of 53.46 percent, MTS added in a statement. Yevtushenkov was accused of money-laundering on Tuesday in connection with his company's acquisition of oil producer Bashneft and was placed under house arrest. (Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Lidia Kelly)