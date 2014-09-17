MOSCOW, Sept 17 Russia's top mobile firm MTS
said on Wednesday that the investigation of Vladimir
Yevtushenkov, chairman of the board of Sistema holding
company, "doesn't interfere with the operational activities of
MTS."
Sistema has an effective ownership stake in MTS of 53.46
percent, MTS added in a statement. Yevtushenkov was accused of
money-laundering on Tuesday in connection with his company's
acquisition of oil producer Bashneft and was placed
under house arrest.
(Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; Writing by Polina Devitt;
Editing by Lidia Kelly)