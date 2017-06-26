Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
MOSCOW, June 26 Russia's biggest mobile operator MTS said on Monday a court decision to "arrest" a number of its shares owned by business conglomerate Sistema would not affect its operations.
Sistema said on Monday a court had "arrested" its stakes in a number of companies, including the mobile operator, as part of a legal dispute with oil major Rosneft.
"This situation does not impact operations with MTS shares, and the rights to receive dividends on MTS shares owned by other shareholders," MTS said. (Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Jack Stubbs)
WILMINGTON, Del., June 27 The Delaware Supreme Court ruled in favor of Chicago Bridge & Iron Co on Tuesday in a $2 billion dispute with Westinghouse Electric Co that stems from cost overruns at a pair of unfinished U.S. nuclear power plants.
ATHENS, June 27 The board of Greece's National Bank (NBG) approved the sale of a majority stake in the group's wholly-owned insurance subsidiary to American-Dutch consortium Calamos-EXIN, a banker close to the deal told Reuters on Tuesday.