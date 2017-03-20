MOSCOW, March 20 Russia's Sistema conglomerate said it was considering taking its real estate development business public in 2018-2019.

A spokesman for Sistema said the decision on whether to proceed with an initial public offering would depend on the development of the business and market conditions.

Two sources told Reuters they attended a presentation by Sistema on Friday where Sistema said it could list its real estate business but did not specify whether it was considering merging and listing its three real estate divisions or taking only one of them public. (Reporting by Olga Sichkar and Maria Kiselyova; editing by Katya Golubkova)