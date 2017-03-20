MOSCOW, March 20 Russia's Sistema
conglomerate said it was considering taking its real
estate development business public in 2018-2019.
A spokesman for Sistema said the decision on whether to
proceed with an initial public offering would depend on the
development of the business and market conditions.
Two sources told Reuters they attended a presentation by
Sistema on Friday where Sistema said it could list its real
estate business but did not specify whether it was considering
merging and listing its three real estate divisions or taking
only one of them public.
