MOSCOW, April 16 Russian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema reported on Tuesday a net profit of $200.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2012, compared with a net loss of $530.2 million the same period the previous year.

The company, whose biggest assets are Russia's top mobile phone operator MTS and mid-sized oil producer Bashneft , also said revenues rose 13 percent to $9.45 billion.