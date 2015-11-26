MOSCOW Nov 26 Russia's Sistema
is aiming to list its children's goods retailer
Detskiy Mir next spring, it said on Thursday.
Conglomerate Sistema owns listed mobile firm MTS,
which is Russia's largest mobile company and contributes more
than 60 percent of its sales. It returned a stake in Bashneft
last year to the state following a court decision that
the oil firm's privatisation was illegal.
It has been planning a public offering of Detskiy Mir shares
for several years but the plan was put on hold after Western
sanctions put on Russia over Moscow's role in the Ukraine
crisis, deterred investors.
"We do have an intention and are thinking about a potential
IPO (initial public offering) of Detskiy (Mir) in spring of
2016, of course, market permitting," Sistema Chief Executive
Mikhail Shamolin told a conference call on Thursday.
"The asset is IPO-ready and I think, if markets are open, we
can look at a pretty successful IPO," Shamolin said.
He added the company was in the final stages of signing
documents with a private investor about a stake sale in the
retailer without providing details.
Last year, the Russia-China Investment Fund (RCIF) agreed to
buy a minority stake in Detskiy Mir but the deal has not been
completed.
Shamolin also said Sistema planned to attract a strategic
investor into its microelectronics and IT unit RTI to help it
reduce the debt burden.
Earlier on Thursday, Sistema reported third-quarter net
profit of 481 million roubles ($7.3 million), down from 11.4
billion roubles a year ago which included Bashneft profits.
Earnings were also impacted by a foreign exchange loss of
9.6 billion roubles related to the dollar-denominated debt while
operating income before depreciation and amortisation rose 7.1
percent to 52.6 billion roubles.
Sales grew 14.3 percent year-on-year to 184.2 billion
roubles due mainly to the 2014 acquisition of pulp and paper
manufacturer Segezha Group and revenue growth at mobile operator
MTS and Detskiy Mir.
Detskiy Mir increased sales by 34 percent to 40 billion
roubles in the first nine months of 2015 against the same
year-ago period while its net profit grew 7.2 percent to 657
million roubles.
($1 = 65.9650 roubles)
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)