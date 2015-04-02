MOSCOW, April 2 Russian services conglomerate Sistema said on Thursday it made a $5.3 billion net loss in the fourth quarter of 2014 compared to $47.7 million in profit a year earlier due to the loss of oil company Bashneft.

The company said revenues fell 29.5 percent to $3.9 billion and adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortisation declined 56.4 percent to $616 million. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)