UPDATE 3-Bodies of two U.N. investigators found in Congo -government
* U.N. says not yet able to confirm their identities (Adds government confirming identities of bodies)
MOSCOW, April 2 Russian services conglomerate Sistema said on Thursday it made a $5.3 billion net loss in the fourth quarter of 2014 compared to $47.7 million in profit a year earlier due to the loss of oil company Bashneft.
The company said revenues fell 29.5 percent to $3.9 billion and adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortisation declined 56.4 percent to $616 million. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
* U.N. says not yet able to confirm their identities (Adds government confirming identities of bodies)
BARI/MILAN, March 28 Italian police broke up a protest by environmentalists trying prevent the removal of a grove of olive trees dating back centuries standing in the way of a $40 billion pipeline to bring Asian gas to Europe.