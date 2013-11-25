MOSCOW Nov 25 Russian oil-to-telecoms
conglomerate Sistema said on Monday its
third-quarter earnings more than doubled, year-on-year, as it
recognised a gain from the sale of its stake in oil firm
Russneft.
The company, whose key assets are controlling stakes in
Russia's top mobile phone operator MTS and mid-sized oil
firm Bashneft, said net profit rose to $1.3 billion
from $547 million in the same year-ago period.
Adjusted for the gain from the Russneft stake sale, net
profits totalled $663.7 million, down 0.8 percent, it said in a
statement. Sistema announced a deal to sell its 49 percent stake
in Russneft for $1.2 billion in June.