MOSCOW, Sept 17 Russia's top oil producer
Rosneft said comments by ex-Yukos chief Mikhail
Khodorkovsky linking the house arrest of a the owner of Sistema
to Rosneft's interests in the conglomerate's oil assets as
"absurd", RIA news agency reported.
"I don't understand why Rosneft has something to do with
that? This is absurd," the news agency quoted a Rosneft
spokesman as saying on Wednesday.
Khodorkovsky, in an interview with Vedomosti business daily,
alleged that Rosneft's head, Igor Sechin, was behind the house
arrest of Sistema's owner Vladimir Yevtushenkov.
