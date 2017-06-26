MOSCOW, June 26 Russian oil major Rosneft
said on Monday a court decision to "arrest" shares
held by business conglomerate Sistema would
guarantee the fair resolution of a legal dispute between the two
companies.
Sistema said on Monday a court had "arrested" its stakes in
a number of companies, including mobile operator MTS, as
part of a 170.6 billion rouble ($2.85 billion) legal suit
brought against it by Rosneft.
Rosneft spokesman Mikhail Leontyev said the arrested shares
could no longer be bought or sold and were in equal in value to
the oil company's claim.
"This is a security measure," he said.
