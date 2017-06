MOSCOW, June 19 Russian President Vladimir Putin will not intervene in a legal dispute between state oil major Rosneft and business conglomerate Sistema in any way, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Independent directors on Sistema's board have asked Putin to intervene in the dispute, according to a letter cited by the Kommersant business daily, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)