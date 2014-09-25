MOSCOW, Sept 25 Shares in Russia's telecoms-to-oil conglomerate Sistema fell 7.6 percent on Thursday after a Moscow court ordered its chairman Vladimir Yevtushenkov to remain under house arrest until Nov. 16, rejecting his appeal.

Yevtushenkov was put under house arrest on suspicion of money laundering in Sistema's acquisition of oil producer Bashneft.

Bashneft's shares were down 3 percent in Moscow. (Reporting by Polina Devitt, editing by Elizabeth Piper)