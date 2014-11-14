MOSCOW Nov 14 A Russian court extended the house arrest of Vladimir Yevtushenkov, chairman of the Sistema business conglomerate, on Friday for four months.

Yevtushenkov, one of Russia's richest men, was placed under house arrest on suspicion of money laundering related to Sistema's acquisition of Bashneft, an oil producer.

In October, Moscow's Arbitration Court ruled in favour of prosecutors who said Bashneft was unlawfully sold to local authorities in the early 2000s before being sold in 2009 to Sistema. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)