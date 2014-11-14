Israel's Ratio secures $400 mln to fund Leviathan natgas project
* Ratio Oil said on Tuesday it has secured up to $400 million to finance its share in the development of the large Leviathan natural gas field offshore Israel.
MOSCOW Nov 14 A Russian court extended the house arrest of Vladimir Yevtushenkov, chairman of the Sistema business conglomerate, on Friday for four months.
Yevtushenkov, one of Russia's richest men, was placed under house arrest on suspicion of money laundering related to Sistema's acquisition of Bashneft, an oil producer.
In October, Moscow's Arbitration Court ruled in favour of prosecutors who said Bashneft was unlawfully sold to local authorities in the early 2000s before being sold in 2009 to Sistema. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
* Mammoth enters into agreements for multiple acquisitions integrated model to expand through the acquisition of Taylor Frac and two oil field service businesses in all-stock transactions
March 21 Marathon Oil Corp said on Tuesday it bought additional acreage in the Permian basin for about $700 million, the company's second purchase in less than two weeks as it focuses on higher-margin, lower-cost U.S. assets. The about 21,000 acres, situated in the Northern Delaware basin of New Mexico, was acquired from Black Mountain Oil & Gas and other private players, the company said.