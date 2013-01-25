* Second fire since last April in landmark district
* Tower is part of Kremlin-backed finance centre project
MOSCOW Jan 25 A fire broke out at a
partly-built Moscow skyscraper on Friday, Russian officials
said, the second in the Kremlin-backed Moskva City business
centre development in less than a year.
The blaze erupted before noon on the 24th floor of the Oko
('Eye') tower, but was put out quickly put out, according to a
statement on the Emergency Ministry's website.
The fire was sparked by a fan heater used to warm liquid
concrete, according to Lifenews.ru, a tabloid website with close
connections to the law enforcement agencies. One construction
worker was taken to hospital with burns, it said.
Last April, fire swept through the top floor of the
incomplete Vostok ('East') tower of Moskva City's Federation
complex, which will be the tallest building in Europe when
finished, at 360 metres (1,181 feet).
Moskva City, a district of glittering concrete and glass
towers west of the Moscow's historic centre, is part of a
Kremlin-backed project to make the capital a global financial
centre by 2020 - a plan that critics say is hampered by a lack
of modern infrastructure.
The Kremlin is desperate to raise the profile of Russia,
the world's largest energy exporter, in the eyes of foreign
investors who complain about excessive state regulation of the
economy and rampant corruption.
(Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Kevin Liffey)