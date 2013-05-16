BRIEF-ExxonnMobil adds tire testing capabilities to its Shanghai technology center
* ExxonMobil says that it has expanded tire testing capabilities of its Shanghai technology center Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW May 16 The chief executive of Societe Generale's Russian unit, Vladimir Golubkov, and another executive at Rosbank were charged on Thursday for taking bribes, the Interior Ministry was quoted as saying.
Golubkov and senior vice president, Tamara Polyanitsyna, who was caught taking millions of roubles to her boss, were detained on Wednesday and a criminal case against them was later opened, Interfax news agency quotes a ministry spokesman as saying.
Several representatives from the Interior Ministry declined to answer questions on the report.
The Rosbank CEO was held on Wednesday "on suspicion of receiving illegal compensation" totalling 5 million roubles ($159,600), the Russian Interior Ministry said in a statement.
Golubkov was also suspected of demanding a bribe of $1.5 million from a businessman to grant a loan, the statement said. Polyanitsyna was held on suspicion of being an intermediary.
Dmitry Kharitonov, Golubkov's layer, told Interfax on Thursday that the Rosbank CEO denies the charge.
* ExxonMobil says that it has expanded tire testing capabilities of its Shanghai technology center Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Feb 28 General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra said on Tuesday the Detroit automaker is exploring opportunities with French automaker PSA Group , but declined to discuss a potential sale of its money-losing European Opel unit.
TORONTO, Feb 28 Bank of Montreal, Canada's fourth biggest lender, reported first-quarter results on Tuesday that smashed market expectations, but rival Bank of Nova Scotia disappointed analysts with numbers that were broadly in line with estimates.