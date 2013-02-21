SOCHI Feb 21 Above the Black Sea city of Sochi,
one of Russia's richest men is spending billions of rubles to
turn a patch of mountainside into a global showpiece.
Metals magnate Vladimir Potanin has paid for new buildings,
new lifts and hundreds of snow canons in the hope of
transforming slopes not far from sub-tropical Sochi into a
world-class ski resort.
Like most of the plans to host the Winter Olympic Games next
year, Russia's ambitions for the ski village and other venues
are outsized in scale and ambition. Total investment to make the
sleepy region fit to welcome thousands of competitors and the
world's media is expected to exceed $50 billion, according to
Russia's international news agency RIA Novosti.
That would make it the most expensive games, summer or
winter, ever staged. The 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver,
Canada, cost a mere $3.6 billion, according to an estimate by
PricewaterhouseCoopers, though others put the bill closer to $6
billion.
While Russia's President Vladimir Putin has not flinched at
Sochi's eye-popping expense, some private investors and wealthy
oligarchs, recruited by Putin to help foot the bill, are chafing
at how much they are expected to do. In a rare challenge to the
Kremlin they are demanding that the state help with the rising
costs.
Though precise figures on who is paying for what in Sochi
are hard to obtain, RIA Novosti says private investors have
spent nearly $25 billion. Federal and regional budgets have
accounted for some $13 billion of the costs incurred to date,
according to Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak.
Potanin, whose estimated fortune of $14.5 billion makes him
Russia's fourth-richest man, according to Forbes, is complaining
of at least $530 million of extra work his company was required
to do. Now he wants the government to boost its contribution to
his projects by cutting interest rates on his debt, which
includes money borrowed through a line of credit with state bank
Vnesheconombank of up to $750 million.
"We are carrying out talks with the government on the
compensation of a part of these expenditures through interest
rate subsidies," Potanin told Reuters. "Many see this as a form
of government support. But actually it is only compensation for
expenditures, which are not characteristic of ... commercial
projects."
Oleg Deripaska, another billionaire oligarch, has similar
complaints, reflecting the complex, symbiotic relationship Putin
has with Russia's rich elite.
"The bargaining power is with the oligarchs until 2014,
because they can come to the state for money or threaten that
the construction won't get done in time," said Bruce Bower, a
partner at the investment firm Verno Capital, who has lived in
Russia since 2005.
Putin wants the Games to project a positive image of Russia
to the world and may endure the rising bills with a fixed smile,
said Bower. The Russian president may hope to recoup a return on
the investment later. Whether the oligarchs will as well is far
from clear.
"All (rises in costs) there are justified. It is not
possible to calculate everything in advance. New demands arise,
including those from the International Olympic Committee, which
require additional costs. There's nothing extraordinary about
it," said Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov.
"Regarding possible disputes (between investors and
developers), they are inevitable when large-scale projects like
this one are being developed."
A 'SOCIAL PROJECT'
In the eyes of many Russians, it was Putin's barnstorming
style that won the country the right to stage the 2014 games. In
2007 Putin flew to Guatemala where he wooed the International
Olympic Committee in a speech in English, French and Spanish. He
presented an ambitious plan of public and private partnerships
to create the necessary Olympic infrastructure from scratch in
what was one of Russia's least developed areas.
Russia's wealthy were always going to be part of the plan,
Bower said, adding that they were encouraged by the prospect of
gaining other high-profile state contracts in the future.
Infrastructure is expected to remain a growing market as
Moscow and regional governments look to replace crumbling
Soviet-era facilities for the soccer World Cup to be staged in
Russia in 2018. Morgan Stanley says infrastructure spending is
expected to account for 7 percent of Russia's rising GDP at
least until 2018.
Many Russia watchers believe the country's most powerful
businessmen keep their wealth at the pleasure of the Kremlin.
For Sochi, many of the biggest ventures were split up between
Russia's oligarchs, most of whom, like Potanin and Deripaska,
are close to Putin.
"It wasn't a question of either of them making business
decisions to join in with Olympics preparation. They were
essentially told it would be a good idea for them to help out,"
said one contractor. Another source, who bid for a contract in
Sochi but was eliminated on a technicality, said that the
Kremlin had suggested its continued support for their business
ventures depended on oligarchs getting involved.
Deripaska's construction company Basic Element declined to
comment on whether his participation in the Olympics was a
result of political pressure. Potanin has said the idea was born
after he skied with Putin. But in an interview on Ren TV he said
his participation in the Games was altruistic.
"I look at this project like a regular social project coming
from a person who has the ability to realize such a project for
the country," he said.
Well-connected Russians grew rich in the chaotic years after
the fall of the Soviet Union by acquiring some of the country's
most valuable assets at well below market values. Potanin made
his first fortune as a banker handling high-profile state
accounts. Under a current deal, he will own a 30.3 percent share
in the former state-owned company Norilsk Nickel, the world's
biggest nickel producer.
Deripaska, a former physicist who came to control RUSAL, the
world's largest aluminum company, will hold a 27.8 percent stake
in Norilsk Nickel.
In Sochi, Potanin's projects include hotels and chalets as
well as the ski slopes at the resort of Rosa Khutor in the
nearby mountains. Another investor is Arkady Rotenburg, a
construction billionaire who in his youth was a judo sparring
partner of Putin. Stroygazmontazh, the pipeline company that he
owns, has built a 177-km (110-mile) on and off-shore gas
pipeline around Sochi.
Rotenburg also has a stake in Russia's largest bridge
builder, Mostotrest, through investment vehicle Marco
Polo Investments, where he is a main shareholder. Mostotrest is
carrying out extensive work in Sochi, including the construction
of a number of roads and traffic junctions.
Deripaska's projects include the $760 million Olympic
village, which will host 3,000 people in 47 buildings, and a
42-km road around the venues. He is also spending nearly $300
million to expand Sochi International Airport, according to his
website. The construction of a new terminal will allow the
airport to handle 2,500 passengers per hour - up from a previous
capacity of 900 passengers per hour.
LOYAL SHOWING
In general, Russia's super-rich elite dare not defy Putin,
according to Maria Lipman, an analyst at think tank Carnegie
Moscow Center. "They may be more demanding behind the scenes,
but for now the show of loyalty is all part of the informal
deals that Russia is based on," she said.
But there can be occasional discord. The soaring costs of
Olympic projects have driven officials at Deripaska's company
Transstroy to pursue an arbitration battle with Olympstroy, the
state-owned company coordinating construction of the venues.
Transstroy says costs crept up after it had taken on the
project.
"At the beginning of the project a number of errors and
inaccuracies were allowed, which had to be worked out during
construction," the company said in a statement.
Deripaska, whose wealth is estimated at $8.8 billion, wants
to recover $50 million of unexpected costs, according to court
documents.
"We want to work out officially in the courts the difference
between the volume of work in the initial project phase, which
was put up for bidding, and the project that was changed by the
customer during the process of construction," the company said.
The first hearing at the Moscow Arbitration Court is
scheduled for today.
At the same time Olympstroy has filed a lawsuit against
Transstroy, claiming, according to investigators quoted by
newspaper Kommersant, that Deripaska's company broke a contract
by using cheap filling material to support the ground under
construction sites.
"We believe that the criminal case opened by Olympstroy is
only the result of a misunderstanding, nothing more," said
Transstroy spokeswoman Elena Guryanova.
Contractors say cost overruns are often caused by the
Byzantine structure of deals. By employing large numbers of
sub-contractors the risk of hidden or inflated expenses goes up.
On a visit to Sochi earlier this month, Putin said that
corruption pushes up prices, though he did not point the finger
at any particular group. "The main thing is that no one steals
anything, so there are no unexplained increases in costs," he
was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.
A spokeswoman for Deripaska's Transstroy said his companies
were not aware of any corruption in their construction projects.
A spokeswoman for Deripaska himself declined to answer
questions. Potanin did comment, but said in his interview on Ren
TV that he had been dealt with fairly and that corruption was
not an issue.
"We are not running into those kinds of problems in
construction of our resort Rosa Khutor," he said.
Some Sochi contractors take a similar view to Putin on the
damaging effect of corruption. One contractor said that inflated
price tags are sometimes caused by kickbacks and can often lead
to shoddy building jobs.
Officially the government says Olympic preparations are on
time. Kozak, the deputy prime minister, chaired a meeting
earlier this month with government officials responsible for the
games and said construction had reached its final phase.
"I want to remind you about something that we have spoken
about more than once - that the Olympics should begin on Feb. 7,
2014, exactly at 20:00, and not a minute later," he said in a
statement on the government's website.
But locals complain of power cuts, and building is still
under way at many of the Olympic venues. Numerous hotels have
yet to be finished along the city's coastline, where 75,000
guests are expected.
Though Putin declared during a visit to Sochi this month
that the Olympic facilities would be ready on time, he also
dismissed the vice president of Russia's Olympic Committee,
Akhmed Bilalov, after learning that the ski-jumping venue was
behind schedule and over-budget.
Bilalov declined to be interviewed.
Nor has everything has gone smoothly for Olympstroy, which
has had four chiefs since it was created in 2007.
Comparing Sochi's price tag with that of previous Games,
Boris Nemtsov, a former deputy prime minister of Russia and
current opposition leader, believes those involved in the
Olympics have stolen billions earmarked for construction.
GRAND PRIX HOPE
For the president the pay-off for all this comes partly in
projecting an image of a mighty Russia to voters and the wider
world. The Sochi games will begin with the longest torch relay
ever staged for a winter games - over 123 days the torch will
travel through 2,900 towns across all Russia's regions before
arriving for the opening ceremony.
Beyond that, Putin is also hoping to stage a Formula I grand
prix at Sochi and to use the facilities for the soccer World Cup
in 2018. But analysts say it is unclear whether or not the
Olympics and later events will make the city a lasting success.
"I think in terms of using (the Olympic venues) as a skiing
resort, it will be a success, but the Grand Prix - I'm not so
sure," said Takouhi Tchertchian, who runs a $110 million Russian
infrastructure fund for Renaissance Asset Managers and believes
that what is really needed are reforms to protect investors.
Potanin told Reuters last year that he wanted to sell the
hotels he was building before the games to maximize his return,
but felt pressure to hold onto them until later without
specifying where that pressure came from.
"It is understandable that they will be in demand during the
Olympics, but after that everything will diminish in about three
to four years," he said.
Potanin is likely to continue running the Rosa Khutor ski
resort after the Olympics. The resort said it received 40,000
visitors in the 2010-11 season, and more than 100,000 in
2011-12. Its daily capacity is expected to rise to 10,500
visitors by the Olympics from a current 6,000, but a spokeswoman
for the company said there were no available forecasts of likely
future numbers.
Some of Deripaska's investments may also struggle to
generate revenue after the Games. Sochi airport and other
airports in the region may deliver him profits, said
Tchertchian. But his plans to invest $50 million to $100 million
to turn a major new port near Sochi into a marina are less
certain to make money.
Many Russians say the country's rich and powerful are
unlikely to frequent the resort after the Olympics, preferring
instead to go to more cosmopolitan and sophisticated European
capitals, the Alps or the Mediterranean.
Locals in Sochi say that chemicals used in Olympic
construction have polluted the water and damaged the prospect of
the city turning into a major Russian tourist destination any
time soon. A spokeswoman for Deripaska's Transstroy said the
beaches are still popular among residents, and that tourists are
not being discouraged by environmental damage.
But some visitors disagree.
"You don't want to swim in the water here. It's not safe,"
said Luisa Kamcharova, a tourist from Moscow visiting Sochi
recently. "Even the locals have stopped swimming here."
($1 = 30.1315 Russian rubles)
(Written by Thomas Grove; Additional reporting by Polina Devitt
and Alexei Anishchuk in Moscow; Editing By Richard Woods and
Simon Robinson)