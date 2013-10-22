(Updates with defence ministry comment)

MOSCOW Oct 22 An explosion at a military training site in western Russia killed six airborne forces soldiers and slightly injured two more on Tuesday evening, the Defence Ministry said.

The ministry said preliminary information pointed to an accidental artillery ammunition explosion at the military training site in the Pskov region, where the soldiers were taking part in fire exercises.

"Six airborne forces troops were killed as a result of the explosion," the ministry said in a statement. "Two more cadets suffered minor injuries. First aid was delivered to them at the site."

