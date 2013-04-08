MOSCOW, April 8 Russian carmaker Sollers
plans to hand back to its shareholders one third of
last year's earnings, its chief executive and main owner Vadim
Shvetsov said on Monday.
The total payout could amount to 1.77 billion roubles
($56.00 million). Sollers, which specialises in producing
foreign brands for the Russian market, said earlier on Monday
its net profit rose by 25 percent last year to 5.9 billion
roubles ($186.67 million) on revenues of 65.5 billion roubles.
Sollers owns manufacturing facilities to produce Russian UAZ
off-road vehicles and South Korean SsangYong vehicles and has
struck deals with Ford and Mazda Motor Corp to
produce cars for the Russian market.