* Ssangyong and UAZ brands sales offset drop in revenues

* CFO says H2 results should be at least as strong as H1

MOSCOW, Sept 10 Russian carmaker Sollers' said net income nearly trebled to 2.6 billion roubles ($82.1 million) in the first half of 2012, due to stronger demand for the Ssangyong and UAZ brands it produces.

The rise in net profit came despite a 1.8 percent fall in revenues to 31 billion roubles, which Vadim Shvetsov, head and co-owner of Sollers, said followed the company breaking off its arrangement to sell Fiat's cars in Russia.

Sollers parted company with Fiat in 2011, but has entered similar ventures with other automakers including Ford Motor Co to take advantage of government incentives to boost local production.

In the first half of 2012 Sollers' earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDA, rose by 37 percent to 3.9 billion roubles. Its EBITDA margin increased to 12.7 percent from 9.1 percent seen in the same period of last year.

The figures "reinforce our view that Sollers remains seriously undervalued and represents an attractive play on the solid prospects of the Russian automotive market," wrote VTB analyst Vladimir Bespalov in a research note. "Sollers is likely to be the only dividend-paying Russian public auto producer in the coming years."

Sollers competes against large players in the Russian market such as Lada-maker Avtovaz - of which France's Renault and Japanese partner Nissan are taking control - and foreign carmakers such as Volkswagen and General Motors.

It sold just over 7,000 cars in July, up 19 percent from the previous July, compared with around 77,000 by Avtovaz, Renault and Nissan, recent figures from the Association of European Businesses showed.

Growth in sales of UAZ and Ssangyong brands partially offset the void created by the departure of Fiat, Shvetsov said.

The company also said it expects to post similar profits in the second half of the year.

"We expect to maintain the level of profitability for the year as a whole," said Nikolai Sobolev, chief financial officer at Sollers.

The company owns manufacturing facilities to produce Russian UAZ off-road vehicles and South Korean SsangYong vehicles and has struck deals with Ford and Mazda Motor Corp to produce cars for the Russian market.