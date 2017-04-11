UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MOSCOW, April 11 Russian car maker Sollers said on Tuesday that it had made 1.6 billion roubles ($28.02 million) in net profit in 2016, versus 3.1 billion roubles a year earlier.
Sollers is a Russian partner of U.S. automaker Ford.
Russia's car market is showing signs of gradual recovery after a deep slump linked to an economic crisis. ($1 = 57.1025 roubles) (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources