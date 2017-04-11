MOSCOW, April 11 Russian car maker Sollers said on Tuesday that it had made 1.6 billion roubles ($28.02 million) in net profit in 2016, versus 3.1 billion roubles a year earlier.

Sollers is a Russian partner of U.S. automaker Ford.

Russia's car market is showing signs of gradual recovery after a deep slump linked to an economic crisis. ($1 = 57.1025 roubles) (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Osborn)