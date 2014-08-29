UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MOSCOW Aug 29 Russian auto maker Sollers reported on Friday a first-half net profit of 256 million roubles ($7 million), a sevenfold decline from the same period last year.
Six-month profit, attributable to the company owners, amounted to 184 million roubles, compared to 1.5 billion a year ago, as revenue slid 14 percent to 23.6 billion roubles, Sollers said in a statement. (1 US dollar = 36.9810 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Polina Devitt)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources