MOSCOW Oct 10 South Korean shipbuilder Samsung
Heavy Industries plans to build three Arctic tankers
for Russian oil company Gazprom Neft, which has been
targeted by Western sanctions, sources familiar with the deal
said.
The sanctions imposed on Moscow over its role in the crisis
in Ukraine have complicated Russian companies' oil exploration
and production in deep water, Arctic offshore or shale projects,
as they use Western technology.
Samsung Heavy said on Tuesday it had won a 472 billion
Korean won ($444 million) order to build three tankers for an
unnamed firm based in Europe and that it expected to complete
the contract by April 2017.
The tankers will be bought by Gazprom Neft's Austria-based
subsidiary Gazprom Neft Trading, one of the sources told
Reuters.
"The purchaser is a trading subsidiary of Gazprom Neft based
in Vienna," he said. Two other sources said that tankers were to
be supplied for Gazprom Neft's subsidiary.
Although the help from the South Korean company would
facilitate development of the oilfield, it indicates Russia is
struggling to comply with an appeal by President Vladimir Putin
to reduce reliance on imported technology.
Gazprom Neft, the oil-producing arm of Russian state gas
company Gazprom, and Samsung Heavy Industries declined
to comment.
The sources did not identify the future operator of the
tankers or give details of the financing. The sanctions also
restrict some Russian companies' access to Western finance.
Tankers are needed for supplies from Gazprom Neft's
Novoportovskoye field, located in Russia's Arctic.
The Novoportovskoye field has recoverable reserves of more
than 250 million tonnes of oil and gas condensate and 320
billion cubic meters of gas.
Gazprom Neft has said it plans annual light oil production
at the field of 5-8 million tonnes by 2020 with a maximum
possible output of 13 million tonnes per year.
(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov, Denis Pinchuk and Gleb
Gorodyankin in Moscow; Additional reporting by Joyce Lee in
Seoul; Writing by Polina Devitt and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing
by Timothy Heritage and David Evans)