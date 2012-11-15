MOSCOW Nov 15 The Gazprom-led South Stream pipeline consortium has decided the undersea gas link from Russia will terminate in Tarvisio, Italy, rather than Austria, a Gazprom spokesman told Reuters on Thursday, a spokesman said.

The ruling on the route was included in a final investment decision for the offshore part of the gas pipeline designed to carry up to 63 billion cubic metres of Russian gas a year via the Black Sea, the spokesman said.

The decision is reflected on a map of the pipeline published on the South Stream website showing the pipeline terminated in Italy. An earlier version had shown both routes under consideration, one terminating in Italy, the other in Austria.

"The map is according to the final investment decision," the spokesman said. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)