SOCHI, Russia, Sept 16 Gazprom and its partners in South Stream gas pipeline on Friday signed a shareholder agreement dividing up stakes in the project designed to bring Russian gas to Europe vie the Black Sea and circumnavigate transit countries such as Ukraine.

A statement from the South Stream AG operating company said Germany's Wintershall, a unit of BASF (BASFn.DE), and France's EDF will each acquire 15 percent stakes in the project, while Italy's Eni is to obtain 20 percent.

Gazprom will retain half of the project, which aims to bring 63 billion cubic metres of gas to Europe starting from 2015. (Reporting Gleb Bryanski; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Melissa Akin)