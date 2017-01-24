MOSCOW Jan 24 Russia's government wants to get 30 billion roubles ($506 million) from the sale of a state stake in shipping firm Sovcomflot, TASS news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the Russian finance ministry.

TASS also cited the finance ministry as saying the privatisation was meant to happen in between March and April. ($1 = 59.2852 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by Jack Stubbs)