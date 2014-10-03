MOSCOW Oct 3 Russia plans to test launch its
new heavy-lift Angara space rocket on Dec. 25, Interfax news
agency quoted a source in the space industry as saying on
Friday.
The Angara is the first new family of space rockets
developed by Russia since the Soviet era and is a vital part of
President Vladimir Putin's efforts to revive the space industry.
A lighter version was launched successfully in July.
"All relevant departments, including the Ministry of
Defence, have agreed on the planned launch date," the source
told Interfax.
Officials had earlier said the launch of the Angara A5,
intended to succeed Russia's workhorse Proton launcher rocket,
would probably take place in late December but had not set a
date. The Roscosmos space agency did not immediately comment.
After more than two decades in the making, the first test
launch of the smaller Angara-1.2PP was aborted in June after a
technical problem was detected as Putin watched from the
Kremlin. The successful launch was on July 9.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Timothy Heritage)