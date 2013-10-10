MOSCOW Oct 10 Russian Prime Minister Dmitry
Medvedev dismissed the country's space agency (Roskosmos) chief
Vladimir Popovkin on Thursday, three months after the latest
botched satellite launch.
"I hope that a number of problems that we have unfortunately
seen in Roskosmos' activity will be overcome with your
appointment," Medvedev told Popovkin's successor to the post,
former deputy defence minister Oleg Ostapenko.
Popovkin, a former senior defence ministry official, denied
media reports earlier this year saying that had been
hospitalised after a drunken brawl in the Roskosmos office.
Russia lost roughly $200 million after a rocket carrying
satellites crashed shortly after lift-off from the
Russian-leased Baikonur launchpad in Kazakhstan in July.
Medvedev at the time said that Russia had lost 10 satellites
in seven failed launches in less than a year.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin, who oversees
defence industry in the cabinet, wrote on Twitter that Popovkin
would be given a senior post in Russia's space industry.
The practice to rotate officials regardless of their
failures dates back to the Soviet political system dominated by
the Communist Party, operating as a one-class club with internal
disagreements rarely coming to light.
Russia is increasing spending on space and plans to send a
probe to the moon in 2015. But the pioneering Russian programme
that put the first man in space in 1961 has been plagued in
recent years by setbacks, including abortive satellite launches
and a failed attempt to send a probe to a moon of Mars.
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Mark Heinrich)