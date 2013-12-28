MOSCOW Dec 28 Russia successfully launched an
upgraded version of its Soviet-design Soyuz rocket on Saturday,
the Defence Ministry said, giving a boost to the country's
troubled space programme.
The launch of the Soyuz 2.1v rocket, which features a new
engine and digital guidance system, had originally been planned
for the beginning of 2012 but was postponed due to an accident
during testing which caused engine damage, Interfax reported. It
was then scheduled to be launched earlier this week but was
delayed again, Interfax reported.
The lightweight launch vehicle blasted off Saturday
afternoon from Russia's Plesetsk launch pad in the northwest
Arkhangelsk region.
A spokesman said it was a debut launch for the rocket to
place a scientific earth-monitoring satellite into orbit.
The Soyuz 2.1v is the latest addition to Russia's Soyuz
family of rockets, which has become the world's most frequently
used booster since its first launch in 1966. In 1961, a
prototype of the Soyuz, Vostok, carried the first cosmonaut Yuri
Gagarin into space. Today, its descendants are the only way to
ferry astronauts to the International Space Station.
Despite an improved budget, Moscow's space programme has
suffered a series of humiliating launch failures in recent years
that industry veterans blame on poor management, the legacy of a
decade of crimped spending and a brain drain.
