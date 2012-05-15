KOROLYOV, Russia May 15 A Soyuz spaceship
carrying two Russians and one American astronaut blasted off for
the International Space Station (ISS) on Tuesday after more than
a month's delay over a problem with the hull of the
Russian-built capsule.
NASA astronaut Joseph Acaba, veteran cosmonaut Gennady
Padalka and Sergei Revin, who is departing on his maiden space
flight, launched aboard the Soyuz TMA-04M rocket from the
Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 0301 GMT.
The flight was delayed from March 30 to allow Russia's
partly state-owned space contractor, RKK Energia, to prepare a
new capsule for launch after an accident during pressure tests
damaged the Soyuz crew capsule.
Moscow hopes a smooth mission will begin to restore
confidence in its once-pioneering space programme after a string
of launch mishaps last year.
(Reporting by Nastassia Astrasheuskaya; Editing by Robin Paxton
and Sandra Maler)