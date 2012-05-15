(Adds details, background)
By Nastassia Astrasheuskaya
KOROLYOV, Russia May 15 A Soyuz spaceship
carrying two Russians and one American astronaut blasted off for
the International Space Station (ISS) on Tuesday after more than
a month's delay over a problem with the hull of the
Russian-built capsule.
NASA astronaut Joseph Acaba, veteran cosmonaut Gennady
Padalka and Sergei Revin, who is departing on his maiden space
flight, launched in clear skies aboard the Soyuz TMA-04M rocket
from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 0301 GMT (11:01
p.m. EDT on Monday).
Three minutes into the flight, the crew members gave a
thumbs-up signal to a camera on board the capsule. An anchor
inside Mission Control outside Moscow told assembled scientists
and students that the three astronauts were feeling well.
The trio will berth early on Wednesday, joining Russian
cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko, NASA's Don Pettit and European Space
Agency astronaut Andre Kuipers aboard the ISS, a $100 billion
research complex orbiting about 240 miles (385 km) above Earth.
Since the retirement of the space shuttles last year, the
United States is dependent on Russia to fly astronauts to the
ISS, which costs the nation $60 million per person.
Moscow hopes a smooth mission will begin to restore
confidence in its once-pioneering space programme after a string
of launch mishaps last year, including the failure of a mission
touted as post-Soviet Russia's interplanetary debut.
Tuesday's flight was delayed from March 30 to allow Russia's
partly state-owned space contractor, RKK Energia, to prepare a
new capsule for launch after an accident during pressure tests
damaged the Soyuz crew capsule.
The previous crew of three at the ISS returned from the
station in late April, following a delay due to safety fears
after an unmanned Russian Progress craft taking supplies to the
station broke up in the atmosphere in August.
That was one of five botched launches last year that marred
celebrations of the 50th anniversary of Soviet pilot Yuri
Gagarin's first human space flight, including a long-awaited
unmanned mission to return samples from the Martian moon Phobos.
