By Vladimir Soldatkin
VOSTOCHNY, Russia, Sept 2 President Vladimir
Putin on Tuesday ordered construction sped up on a
multi-billion-dollar spaceport in Russia's Far East that he said
would break reliance on the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan
and launch future missions to the Moon and Mars.
Putin flew in a helicopter over the sprawling building site
in Vostochny at a time when conflict with Ukraine, maker of
Zenit and Dnepr rockets, is highlighting the fragility of
Russia's dependence on former Soviet republics in defence and
space.
Building a new launchpad on its own soil is central to
Putin's effort to reform a once-pioneering space industry
hobbled by years of budget cuts and a brain drain in the 1990s.
"Our own space infrastructure and modern network of
cosmodromes ... will allow Russia to strengthen its standing as
a leading space superpower and guarantee the independence of
space activities," Putin said at Vostochny, near Russia's border
with China.
Taking to task officials, Putin said construction was
lagging behind by up to three months and the 6,000 workers
currently at the site was half the number it should be.
"In the future, the capacity of the cosmodrome will be
expanded ... to be used to realise programmes to explore the
Moon, Mars and other space objects," he said.
Russia has already ploughed some 100 billion roubles into
construction of the new spaceport, Putin said, to replace the
Baikonur site that it has leased from Kazakhstan since the
collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
Another 50 billion roubles is earmarked for the project
through 2015, he said, hefty spending for a budget strained by
the cost of annexing Ukraine's Crimea region and an economy
stuttering under Western sanctions.
Despite Russia's current financial woes, a senior official
tasked with overseeing the space industry vowed the country
would not back down from investment in space.
"Despite the decrease in budgetary funds and the pressure on
Russia from sanctions, this plan is unchangeable," Deputy Prime
Minister Dmitry Rogozin told reporters.
In July, Russia launched its first new design of space
rocket entirely built within post-Soviet Russia's borders from
the northern military cosmodrome of Plesetsk.
A potential commercial rival to Arianespace of France and
Californian-based SpaceX, a heavier version of the modular
Angara launcher is designed to replace Russia's workhorse Proton
rocket, which has suffered an embarrassing litany of failures.
While it is due to be tested at Plesetsk later this year,
Russia hopes to launch the new rockets from Vostochny, where
proximity to the equator would allow for a 20 percent heavier
payload on launch vehicles.
(1 US dollar = 37.4200 Russian rouble)
