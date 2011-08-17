* Says almost half of space budget goes to manned programme
* Nothing left to discover in low-Earth orbit
By Alissa De Carbonnel
ZHUKOVSKY, Russia, Aug 17 Moscow no longer sees
manned spaceflight as its top priority but remains committed to
its International Space Station obligations, the head of Russian
space agency Roskosmos said on Wednesday.
Russia holds a monopoly on flights to and from the 16-nation
station. Soyuz launches from its Baikonur cosmodrome are now the
only way to space since the United States retired its 30-year
shuttle programme in July.
NASA pays it more than $50 million per flight to send its
astronauts to the space outpost.
Roskosmos chief Vladimir Popovkin said Russia was spending
almost half of its space budget on manned flights and needed to
shift focus to more technology-oriented projects. He added
however it would stand by its station commitments.
"Unfortunately manned spaceflight accounts for an
unjustifiably large part of the budget: It makes up 48 percent,"
he told reporters at Russia's flagship MAKS airshow near Moscow.
He added Roskomos would narrow its focus to satellite
communication, navigation systems and meterological study.
The change in Moscow's priorities comes half a century after
Yuri Gagarin became the first human to blast into space in 1961
from the Baikonur launchpad in Kazakhstan.
While the 16-partner nations in the project have long had a
plan to de-orbit the station, a European space official on
Wednesday said its lifespan would likely be extended beyond 2020
-- the current commitment -- but "obviously not until 2035."
As the initial rapture with space station has faded, critics
say Russia's reliance on the Soyuz as a cash cow has too long
absorbed the agency's attentions and stunted innovation.
Popovkin, who replaced veteran space chief Anatoly Perminov
earlier this year following a string of embarrassing launch
failures, surprisingly took the lead on some of those charges
this month when he said scientists had nothing more to learn
from low-Earth orbital flight.
On Wednesday, he said it was clear industry scientist have
Mars in their sights, but such space missions were still
"far-off" and not on the agenda until after 2020.
But at least two projects aiming to take Russia there were
on display at MAKS.
One, Russia's Phobos-Grunt unmanned spacecraft, a mock-up of
which was shown at the show, is due to launch in November to
take soil samples from one of Mars' moons.
Meanwhile, at a nearby stand Russian engineers showcased
research aimed at building the first nuclear-powered spaceraft
to fuel deep space travel.
(Editing by Maria Golovnina)