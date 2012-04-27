* NASA praises "pinpoint and precise" landing on Kazakh
steppe
* Two Russian cosmonauts, U.S. astronaut emerge with smiles
* Russia space programme had several failures last year
(Adds astronauts emerge from capsule)
By Nastassia Astrasheuskaya
KOROLYOV, Russia, April 27 A Soyuz capsule
carrying two Russian cosmonauts and a U.S. astronaut from the
International Space Station (ISS) landed safely in Kazakhstan on
Friday.
The Soyuz TMA-22 parachuted down onto the steppe in the
former Soviet republic of Kazakhstan, landing on schedule and on
target north of the town of Arkalyk after a three-hour descent
from the orbital outpost.
Space officials, technicians and relatives of the crew
watching footage on a big screen at Russian Mission Control
outside Moscow burst into applause when footage taken from a
helicopter showed the capsule touch down.
"We have landing!" big block lettering on the screen said.
The cramped capsule brought veteran NASA astronaut Daniel
Burbank and Russians Anton Shkaplerov and Anatoly Ivanishin back
to Earth after nearly six months aboard the ISS.
Speaking on NASA TV, a NASA spokesman at the site said it
had been "one of the most pinpoint and precise landings" of a
Soyuz returning from the station.
Shkaplerov, the first to be pulled from the capsule resting
on its side on the steppe, smiled and gave a thumbs up after
support personnel sat him in a chair and wrapped a blue blanket
over his legs, despite temperatures over 70 F (21 C).
Ivanishin followed with a broad grin and then Burbank, who
chuckled as he answered questions from medical personnel.
Their trip to the station in November was the first since
the U.S. space agency NASA ended its 30-year shuttle programme,
leaving the 16 nations investing in the $100-billion station to
rely solely on Russia to ferry crews for the time being.
The mission had been delayed by safety fears after an
unmanned Russian Progress craft taking supplies to the station
broke up in the atmosphere in August.
That was one of five botched Russian launches last year that
marred celebrations of the 50th anniversary of Soviet pilot Yuri
Gagarin's first human space flight and hurt Moscow's pride.
The launch failures included a long-awaited unmanned mission
to return samples from the Martian moon Phobos.
Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko, NASA's Don Pettit and
European Space Agency astronaut Andre Kuipers remain aboard the
ISS, where they arrived in December.
(Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Timothy Heritage and
Tim Pearce)