STAR CITY Russia Oct 24 Veteran U.S. astronaut
Daniel Burbank said on Monday he was eager to fly Russia's Soyuz
spacecraft to the International Space Station, likening it to a
sports car and NASA's space shuttle to a big truck.
Burbank has twice flown aboard NASA's Atlantis shuttle but
will launch his maiden Soyuz mission to the space station on
November 14 from Russia's Baikonur launchpad in Kazakhstan.
The launch is the first since NASA ended its 30-year shuttle
programme in July, heralding a period of several years when all
16 partners in the International Space Station will rely
entirely on Russia for manned flights into orbit.
Last month's crash of an unmanned Russian spacecraft delayed
the mission by a month, disrupting space station operations
early on in NASA's post-shuttle era and exposing the
vulnerability of having only one way for crews to reach orbit.
Burbank, 50, will head a crew that includes first-time space
flyers, Russians Anatoly Ivanishin and Anton Shkaplerov.
"Space flight is one of the harder things that human begins
have ever tried to do and it is going to continue to be that way
for quite a long time," Burbank told reporters at Star City
outside Moscow, where cosmonauts have trained since space
pioneer Yuri Gagarin a half century ago.
"To me the Soyuz is like a sports car and the shuttle is
like an 18-wheeler (truck)," he said. "I am very much looking
forward to the ride."
Flight engineer Ivanishin said space flight was "man's
destiny" and well worth the risk.
"Humanity is too curious to remain tied to the Earth's
gravitational pull," he said. "Sometimes we face difficulties.
Sometimes we lose ships. It is sad but, thankfully, it's rare."
Russia's space agency chief told lawmakers October 7 that
safety checks showed the rocket failure that led to the Progress
ship crash was an isolated problem. An earlier investigation
blamed a fuel pipe blockage.
The launch delay has left a skeleton three-person crew
aboard the $100-billion space station and will force a short
six-day handover between crews amid a hectic schedule to return
the space station to normal operations.
The launch of a new Progress supply flight on October 30 and
another crewed missions on December 26 will bring the station
back to full operation.
To bridge the gap, members of the new team said they spent
hours on video link with outgoing crew members Mike Fossum of
NASA, Japan's Satoshi Furukawa and Russia's Sergei Volkov.
"They offered us a wide range of advice, often on everyday
questions like how to keep clean, prepare meals and use the
toilet. Such seemingly trivial things that are completely
different in space," Shkaplerov said.
