* Stranded spacecraft to crash from Jan 15 to 16
* Roskosmos head hints at foreign sabotage
MOSCOW Jan 12 Russia said on Thursday it
was expecting debris from its failed Mars probe to fall to earth
from Sunday to Monday, but added it could not be sure of the
exact crash site.
Star gazers and space agencies worldwide are scrambling to
determine where and when Russia's botched $165-million mission
to retrieve dust from Mars' moon Phobos will crash since it was
junked in orbit after a launch in November.
Space agency Roskosmos on Thursday said atmospheric drag and
solar activity might still alter the trajectory of the
Phobos-Grunt craft.
It posted a map showing the likely crash area along the
craft's zigzagging orbit over a broad swath of the globe, from a
latitude of 51.4 degrees roughly as far north as London to 51.4
degrees as far south as the heel of Argentina.
It highlighted a centre point off Madagascar in the Indian
Ocean.
"The predicted window for the fall of debris from
Phobos-Grunt to Earth is between the 15th and 16th of January,
with a middle point of January 15 at 1612 Moscow time (1216
GMT). The possible crash zone is within a band from 51.4 degrees
north and 51.4 degrees south," said the agency in a statement.
The failure of the craft was one of a series of mishaps that
marred Russian celebration of 50 years since Yuri Gagarin's
pioneering first human space flight last year and hurt Moscow's
pride.
In an apparent attempt to deflect blame, Russia's space
agency chief has hinted at foreign sabotage of its crafts when
they passed out of Russian radar range.
"It's unclear why frequent failures of our crafts occur
while they are flying on what is for Russia the dark side of
Earth," Vladimir Popovkin told the daily Izvestia in an
interview published on Tuesday.
"I don't want to blame anyone, but there are very powerful
means to interfere with spacecraft today whose use cannot be
ruled out."
Popovkin did not elaborate and his spokeswoman declined a
request for clarification on Wednesday.
It is unclear how much of the massive Phobos-Grunt craft
will survive the fiery plunge through the atmosphere.
It carries a full payload of toxic hydrazine and nitrogen
tetroxide fuel, which experts expect to burn up in orbit, and a
tiny cargo of radioactive Cobalt-57.
Small chunks of a Russian communications satellite rained
down on towns in Siberia striking the roof of a home situated on
Cosmonaut's street after a failed launch on Dec. 23.
In August, debris from a failed cargo mission to bring
supplies to astronauts aboard the International Space Station
fell in a wooded area in southern Siberia.
(Reporting By Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Andrew Heavens)