MOSCOW Jan 15 Russia's failed Mars probe
Phobos-Grunt is expected to plummet back to Earth on Sunday,
sending space officials scrambling to predict where it will hit
in the countdown to re-entry.
Space agency Roskosmos says debris from its doomed 14-ton
spacecraft, which includes 11 tons of toxic rocket fuel, will
fall to Earth between 1841 and 2105 GMT.
Due to constant changes in the upper atmosphere, which is
strongly influenced by solar activity, the exact time and place
of the satellite's return is unknown.
The crash site could be anywhere along an elliptical orbit
over a broad swathe of the globe, from a latitude of 51.4
degrees north - roughly as far north as London - to 51.4 degrees
south, on the same latitude as the heel of Argentina.
The $165-million spacecraft, designed to retrieve soil
samples from the Martian moon Phobos, was meant to be Russia's
first successful interplanetary mission in over two decades.
But it became stuck in orbit after a botched launch on Nov.
8, and has since been slowly losing altitude due to gravity's
pull.
Experts say the falling space junk poses little risk. The
probe's aluminium fuel tank is expected to burn up high in the
atmosphere.
"If anyone gets to see it, it will be a fabulous show. I
don't think there has been an explosion of such a large volume
of fuel in space history," Igor Marinin, editor of the space
journal Novosti Kosmonavtiki, told Reuters.
Some 20 to 30 small pieces of debris with a total weight of
200 kg (440 lbs) could hit Earth, Roskosmos said, adding that a
tiny radioactive cargo of Cobalt-57 was too small to cause harm.
One component likely to survive re-entry is a small return
capsule specifically designed to crash-land back on Earth in
2014, mission scientist Alexander Zakharov said.
"This is the capsule that was meant to bring back samples
from Phobos, it's disappointing," Zakharov said. "We're hoping
Roskosmos will approve a new craft to accomplish this mission."
Phobos-Grunt was one of five botched launches last year that
marred celebrations of the 50th anniversary of Yuri Gagarin's
pioneering first human space flight and hurt Moscow's pride.
In an apparent attempt to deflect blame, Russia's space
agency chief hinted foreign sabotage might be the reason.
"I don't want to blame anyone, but there are very powerful
means to interfere with spacecraft today whose use cannot be
ruled out," Vladimir Popovkin told the daily Izvestia.
Stargazers worldwide are watching for reentry, including the
Inter-Agency Space Debris Coordinating Committee, an offshoot of
the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer
Space.
Under a U.N. space convention, Russia could be liable to pay
compensation for any harm caused by bits of falling spacecraft.
In 1981, the Soviet Union paid Canada $3 million for the
cost of cleaning up radioactive debris scattered in the crash of
a Soviet nuclear-powered reconnaissance satellite, Kosmos 954.
With most of the planet's surface covered by water, Russia's
errant space probe is likely to splash into the ocean.
When NASA's defunct Upper Atmosphere Research Satellite fell
out of orbit in September, it showered debris into the Pacific
Ocean. Germany's Rosat X-ray telescope re-entered a month later
over the Bay of Bengal.
(Reporting By Alissa de Carbonnel; editing by Andrew Roche)