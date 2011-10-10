(Adds background)
* Euro zone needs to devise debt strategy first
* Russia the world's third-largest reserve holder
MOSCOW, Oct 10 Russia is ready in principle to
buy Spanish government debt once the euro zone's member states
have put in place a strategy to overcome the currency bloc's
debt crisis, Arkady Dvorkovich, economic adviser to President
Dmitry Medvedev, said on Monday.
Russia is the world's third-largest reserves holder and has
over two-fifths of its $517 billion in foreign reserves invested
in euro-zone sovereign debt.
"When the European countries announce a concrete and clear
strategy to exit the crisis, and if in the framework of this
strategy support from Russia and other BRIC countries is
necessary, then we would provide such support," Dvorkovich said
in response to a question.
Dvorkovich, attending a conference in Moscow with Spanish
Economy Minister Elena Salgado, said Salgado had met Russia's
former Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin and Foreign Minister
Sergei Lavrov.
Salgado left the event without taking questions from
reporters.
The BRIC nations -- Brazil, Russia, India and China -- are a
loose coalition of large emerging economies that together hold
the bulk of the world's foreign exchange reserves.
Of Russia's total reserves, $109 billion are held in two
sovereign wealth funds whose asset allocation is set by the
finance ministry. The central bank decides how the remainder is
invested.
Moscow has generally taken a sceptical approach towards
offering bilateral financial support to euro-zone countries,
saying it would prefer to invest in bonds issued by a common
bailout fund, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF).
Officials have also said that they would prefer to support
any debt initiative that is put together under the auspices of
the Group of 20 nations, which is due to hold a summit in
Cannes, France, next month.
