MOSCOW Oct 10 Russia is ready in principle to buy Spanish government debt once the euro zone's member states have put in place a strategy to overcome the currency bloc's debt crisis, Arkady Dvorkovich, economic adviser to President Dmitry Medvedev, said on Monday.

"When the European countries announce a concrete and clear strategy to exit the crisis, and if in the framework of this strategy support from Russia and other BRIC countries is necessary, then we would provide such support," Dvorkovich said.

Dvorkovich, attending a conference in Moscow with Spanish Economy Minister Elena Salgado, said Salgado had met Russia's former Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Salgado left the event without taking questions from reporters.

The so-called BRIC quartet, comprising Brazil, Russia, India and China, is a loose coalition of large emerging countries that together hold the bulk of the world's foreign exchange reserves.

