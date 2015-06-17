(Adds more quotes from CFO)
By Maytaal Angel
LONDON, June 17 Russia's Evraz, one of
the country's largest steelmakers, said on Wednesday it has no
plans for further share buybacks in a 'challenging market' and
would need to see a reduction in net debt before considering
paying dividends.
Russia's economy is expected to shrink by 2.5-2.8 percent
this year under pressure from a fall in oil prices and from
Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over the crisis in Ukraine.
Evraz said in April it would return up to $375 million to
its shareholders as part of a tender offer after its 2014 core
earnings rose on a weaker rouble.
However, the market situation has deteriorated this year.
"We have no plans for further share buybacks. We believe we
are in a much more challenging market environment overall ... so
we'll be prioritising deleveraging and keeping a liquidity
cushion over all other capital deployment options," its chief
financial officer, Pavel Tatyanin, told Reuters in London.
He added that the company's dividend policy had also changed
slightly, as it battles falling global steel prices ST-CRU-IDX
and a contraction of up to 20 percent in the construction steel
market in Russia.
In order to consider paying dividends, Evraz would not only
need to see a net debt to earnings before interest, taxation,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) ratio below three, but
would also look for a reduction in overall net debt every six
months. The net debt to EBITDA ratio was 2.5 at the end of 2014.
"We may consider paying out dividends but our key priority
is deleveraging," Tatyanin said.
Demand for construction steel in Russia has been hit hard by
sanctions, which have hurt investment demand and limited the
availability of funding for end users who buy steel from Evraz.
"We're seeing a decline in demand for construction products
of between 20 to 35 percent this year versus last in the Russian
market (and) we do not see a recovery coming soon," Tatyanin
said.
Margins at Evraz and other Russian steel companies benefited
from a decline in the rouble against the dollar last year, as
their costs fell in dollar terms.
The Russian currency has largely stabilised this year, but
Tatyanin does not expect the stability to last.
"The rouble to dollar rate in our budget is 60 (for 2015).
The rouble is around 55 these days so we expect to benefit from
a higher rouble-dollar rate going forward," he said.
In North America, Evraz has for now suspended its plans for
an initial public offering (IPO), due in part to weaker demand,
especially from the oil and gas industry where prices have
fallen sharply.
Evraz said this month it had temporarily halted work at its
North American Pueblo production plant due to weaker demand.
