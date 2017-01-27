* Steelmakers see increased domestic demand
* Russian GDP growth could be up to 2 pct in 2017 - minister
* Steel prices in top market China up 63 pct in 2016
* NLMK, Evraz, Severstal to post stronger Q1 results - VTB
By Jack Stubbs
MOSCOW, Jan 27 Russia's biggest steelmakers are
expecting 2017 to be a better year for the industry as the
national economy improves, thanks to firmer oil prices, and
higher steel prices support profits.
The companies have suffered over the last two years as world
steel prices hit 11-year lows and the country's economic crisis
sapped domestic demand.
Net profits at the Russia's biggest steel producer, NLMK
, fell 6 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of
2016 and analysts expect weaker earnings in the fourth quarter.
Profits at Evraz, the country's second-biggest
producer, plunged 63 percent in the first half of the year.
But after two years of recession due to a collapse in oil
prices and the imposition of Western sanctions over Moscow's
actions in Ukraine, Russia's economic prospects are brightening.
Officials now see growth in gross domestic production of up
to 2 percent this year.
"We believe that there are grounds for a recovery in the
economy and steel demand in 2017," Pavel Vorobyev, head
economist for Severstal's corporate strategy
department, said.
"In 2015 and 2016 some genuine, deferred demand has built up
in the Russian economy, which could now appear in the next
year," Vorobyev said, adding that he saw Russian steel demand
increasing by around 1.5 percent this year.
Efforts to raise money also point to increased confidence in
the sector. NLMK is currently drawing up a new expansion
strategy and said in December it could issue Eurobonds this
year.
Evraz is also considering a convertible bond issue while TMK
, Russia's largest maker of steel pipes for the oil and
gas industry, is talking to banks about holding a secondary
share offering, according to financial market sources.
"Metal producers will carefully follow the situation in the
construction sector and infrastructure, which accounts for about
80 percent of total demand in the country," NLMK said in a
statement given to Reuters.
Construction work in Russia is seen increasing by 1 percent
quarter-on-quarter in the first three months of 2017, according
to state statistics service Rosstat, compared to a 10 percent
fall in previous quarter.
Coupled with higher domestic demand, a recovery in steel
prices will further support profitability for Russian
steelmakers, VTB analysts said.
The Russian rouble is also expected to weaken after the
central bank announced it would start buying foreign currency
next month, supporting steelmakers' export revenues.
World steel prices fell to their lowest level since 2004 in
2015, due to an oversupply from China, the world's largest
producer and consumer of steel, and slack global demand.
But rebar prices in China recovered 63 percent last year,
ending a six-year losing streak, spurred on by Beijing's efforts
to tackle a chronic glut. The World Steel Association sees
global steel demand growing 0.5 percent year-on-year to 1.510
billion tonnes in 2017.
Announcing a 2.5 percent increase in production for 2016 on
Thursday, steelmaker MMK said demand would remain under pressure
from seasonal weakness in the first quarter of this year but
higher prices would be maintained.
"Signs of improvement in a number of sectors mean we can
expect the beginning of a recovery in domestic demand and the
preservation of price premiums in 2017," the company said in a
statement.
(Additional reporting by Andrey Ostroukh in Moscow and Manolo
Serapio Jr in Manila; Editing by Katya Golubkova and Greg
Mahlich)