MOSCOW, Aug 31 A recent drop in Russian stock prices provides an opportunity to hunt down shares in banking, retail, telecom and energy sectors that now look oversold, Citigroup said in a note on Wednesday.

Russia's top lender Sberbank , which posted a nearly quadrupled net profit for the first half of 2011, is one of Citi's top Russian stock picks.

Among other "quality stocks" Citi named Russia's Nomos bank NMOSq.L, vodka producer Synergy , retail groups X5 (PJPq.L) and Dixy , mobile phone operator MTS and the largest private freight company Globaltrans (GLTRq.L).

Citi sees oil prices going lower, and says a few major Russian oil and gas names such as Gazprom , Russia's gas export monopoly, and oil operators CAT Oil 02c.DE and Dragon Oil , will become attractive on a fundamental basis.

Citi has downgraded its growth forecast for Russia's oil-linked market for 2011 based on expectations of 2012 average oil price of $86 per barrel, seeing Russia's benchmark RTS index at 1,800 points in 12 months, some 6.7 percent above current levels.

"The key unresolved issue of this market is whether the index goes up to meet oil or oil moves down to meet the index. We believe that oil prices will fall, providing a difficult trading backdrop for Russia," Citi wrote. (Reporting By Nastassia Astrasheuskaya; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh and Elaine Hardcastle)