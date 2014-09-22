LONDON, Sept 22 U.S. fund giant Franklin
Templeton has become one of the first major global investors to
support selectively buying back into Russian stocks, arguing the
recent sharp sell-off had gone too far.
The crisis with Ukraine and the subsequent international
sanctions have seen dollar-denominated Russian stocks lose
almost 20 percent this year.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch's investor survey this month
also showed that Russia was currently the biggest underweight
position in emerging markets.
Tucker Scott, Portfolio Manager and Executive Vice President
of Templeton's Global Equity Group, however, said the slump in
prices may have been overdone and probably wasn't justified by
the real-economy impact of the troubles.
"We believe now may be a fair time to revisit investing in
Russian equities," Scott said in a blog posted on Monday.
"We have found that in some cases, share prices of Russian
companies have declined in value so far that much of the news
regarding the Ukraine conflict was already discounted, and
subsequent geopolitical developments haven't created additional
market aftershocks."
He added that Russian stocks had recently reached the point
where on a 'price-to-book' basis (the share price versus the
price of all its separate parts) they were their cheapest in
more than a decade. Healthy dividends also boosted their appeal.
(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Toby Chopra)