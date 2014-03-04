UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MOSCOW, March 4 Russian stock indexes rose at the opening on Tuesday, after falling steeply the previous day on fears about the widening international crisis over Ukraine.
At 0608 GMT the rouble-denominated MICEX index was up 4.8 percent, while the dollar-denominated RTS index had risen 4.4 percent. (Reporting by Jason Bush, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts