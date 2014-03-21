MOSCOW, March 21 Russia's MICEX stock index fell 1.7 percent on opening, a day after U.S. President Barack Obama threatened sanctions against key sectors of the Russian economy in response to its actions in Ukraine.

At 0705 GMT the rouble-denominated MICEX was down 2.7 percent while the dollar-denominated RTS index had fallen 3.5 percent. (Reporting By Jason Bush; Editing by Lidia Kelly)